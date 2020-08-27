True Colors Trailer

True Colors - Official Trailer - Peacock - Peacock Original documentary series True Colors tells the stories of Hispanic trailblazers and thought leaders in various fields, including Alex Rodríguez, John Leguizamo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mario Lopez, Ellen Ochoa, Laurie Hernandez, Lele Pons and Ángela Aguilar.

Presented in English, and developed in partnership with Telemundo, the series allows all audiences the opportunity to experience the reality and celebrate the richness and beauty of Hispanic culture.

The series will feature episodes weekly and premieres exclusively on Peacock September 29 with a spotlight on Alex Rodríguez, the famed baseball player and entrepreneur.

True Colors is being produced by Telemundo for Peacock.