In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published
As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel.

According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling Democratic opponent Joe Biden a pedophile.

A Twitter spokesperson said on Tuesday the tweet Trump retweeted 'is currently not in violation of the Twitter rules, but did not explain why.


Trump looms large over campaigns for control of Congress

Trump looms large over campaigns for control of Congress WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle for control of Congress is solidifying into a race about President...
WorldNews - Published

Race to the White House: Trump raises US$210 million, robust but well short of Biden

Race to the White House: Trump raises US$210 million, robust but well short of Biden President Donald Trump and his Republican Party jointly raised US$210 million ($314m) in August, a...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Biden, Trump deadlocked in battleground Florida: Poll

A new poll in the biggest of the general election battleground states shows the race for the White...
FOXNews.com - Published


Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate

Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate

Scientific American was founded in 1845 and is one of the oldest continuously published magazines in the country. Throughout its 175-year history, it has never endorsed a US presidential candidate...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
Keller @ Large: Biden-Trump Debate Predictions

Keller @ Large: Biden-Trump Debate Predictions

In two weeks, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be face to face in the first of three scheduled presidential debates. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:18Published
Trump rallies Latino supporters in Arizona

Trump rallies Latino supporters in Arizona

President Donald Trump on Monday intensified his efforts to win over Latino voters as polls show their support increasingly up for grabs ahead of the November presidential election - a flashing warning..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published