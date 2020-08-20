In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom

As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel.

According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling Democratic opponent Joe Biden a pedophile.

A Twitter spokesperson said on Tuesday the tweet Trump retweeted 'is currently not in violation of the Twitter rules, but did not explain why.

Last week, Trump himself was accused of having made inappropriate comments about the daughter of former lawyer Michael Cohen, in 2012.

Cohen said Trump leered at his daughter Samantha, who was an underage girl of 15 at the time, then later referred to her as a 'piece of a _ _.'