First debate between Trump and Biden tonight

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:31s - Published 2 minutes ago

Tonight is the first of three debates between Trump and Biden.

ALL EYES WILL BE ON THE BIGSTAGE TONIGHT.

PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP AND FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WILL MEETIN THE FIRST PRESIDENTIALDEBATE FOR THE 2020 ELECTION.IT ALL KICKS OFF IN CLEVELAND,OHIO.

THE FORMAT CALLS FOR SIX15-MINUTE TIME SEGMENTSDEDICATED TO TOPICS ANNOUNCEDIN ADVANCE.

THEY INCLUDE THESUPREME COURT, COVID-19, THEECONOMY AND RACE AND VIOLENCEIN OUR CITIES, AMONGST OTHERTHINGS.

THE DEBATES WILL BEMODERATED BY FOX NEWS ANCHOR,CHRIS WALLACE.

YOU CAN WATCHAS THETWO BATTLE FOR YOUR VOTERIGHT HERE ON WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5 THE DEBATE STARTS ATTONI