Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Attleboro HS Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus; 30 Classmates Quarantined

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Attleboro HS Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus; 30 Classmates Quarantined

Attleboro HS Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus; 30 Classmates Quarantined

A student who attended Attleboro High School on Monday has tested positive for coronavirus.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hempfield Area High School Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Hempfield Area High School Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Westmoreland County school district is reporting a case of coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:17Published
Second Brooks High School student tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Second Brooks High School student tests positive for coronavirus

Another Brooks High School student tests positive for coronavirus

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Fellsmere Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Fellsmere Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus

A student tested positive for the coronavirus at Fellsmere Elementary School in Indian River County, the school district said Wednesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:17Published