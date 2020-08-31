Testing: 'Priority for kids & parents'
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland tells Kay Burley that school kids and their parents could be prioritised for coronavirus tests.
Justice Secretary addresses Covid-19 testing delaysJustice Secretary Robert Buckland said the Government was facing “realchallenges” on coronavirus testing and suggested that school children andtheir parents would be the next testing priority after..
One in Five: How We're Fighting for Our Dyslexic Kids in a System That's Failing ThemOne in five children have dyslexia and are often stuck struggling to learn within an education system that is not set up to help them.One in Five by Micki Boas, mom to two dyslexic sons, provides..
School just started and Fla. parents with special needs kids already feel frustrated with lack of services, plansNearly 415,000 Florida students had individualized education plans in 2019/20