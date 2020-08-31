Global  
 

Testing: 'Priority for kids & parents'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 12:58s - Published
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland tells Kay Burley that school kids and their parents could be prioritised for coronavirus tests.


