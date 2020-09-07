Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What Do We Know About The New Apple Watches?

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:29s - Published
What Do We Know About The New Apple Watches?

What Do We Know About The New Apple Watches?

The new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE launched on September 15 during Apple's virtual press conference.

The new Series 6 Watch will start at $399 and the Apple Watch SE will start at $279.

Business Insider reports that both of the new smartwatches will be available to preorder on September 15.

The new watch will be officially released and available to buy on Friday, September 18.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

iPad Air Coming in October 2020 [Video]

iPad Air Coming in October 2020

On September 15, Apple announced a new iPad Air during a virtual press conference. Business Insider reports the new iPad Air starts at $599 and will be available in October. Preorders will be available from the Apple online store. The 2020 iPad Air will feature a 10.9-inch screen, a USB-C charger, an A14 bionic chip, and 64GB or 256GB of storage space The cellular-enabled version of the 2020 iPad Air will start at $729.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
HOAs: Yea Or Nay? [Video]

HOAs: Yea Or Nay?

Despite the pandemic and massive unemployment numbers, the US housing market is still booming. If you're in the market for a new home, one thing to consider is whether you want one that's part of a homeowners' association, or HOA. According to Business Insider, an HOA is an organization made up of nearby homeowners. It's designed to make sure your neighborhood keeps its value. Living in an HOA neighborhood can be a mixed bag. First, it's not free.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published
Nixon Attacks JK Rowling [Video]

Nixon Attacks JK Rowling

In June, JK Rowling released an essay and a series of tweets calling for limits on transitionary care for trans youth. Business Insider reports that Rowling also mocked gender-inclusive words. Cynthia Nixon told the Independent JK Rowling's transphobic comments were "really painful" for her 23-year-old transgender son, Samuel. "It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter," Nixon said. "We're a Harry Potter family.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
The S&P 500 Could Face Double Digit Corrections [Video]

The S&P 500 Could Face Double Digit Corrections

CFRA's Sam Stovall said that the recent S&P 500 pullback may be converted into a "low-level, double-digital correction." According to Business Insider, Stovall said that this will be an opportunity for investors to buy, not "bail." He feels the Fed is likely to keep interest rates low for the next few years. Stovall added that recent S&P 500 sell-off was not surprising. For Stovall, the "extreme" difference between price returns for growth stocks versus value stocks made the market vulnerable.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Shipping New Apple Watches Without Power Adapter, but iPad Air Includes 20W USB-C Charger

Apple today announced the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, and in an effort to cut...
MacRumours.com - Published

Apple may hold a big event this month to unveil the iPhone 12, new Apple Watches, and more. Here's everything we're expecting to see.

Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone launch event this month, where it will likely unveil the...
Business Insider - Published

Apple unveils new iPads, watches, no new phone

Apple took the wraps off a new discounted watch and a next-generation iPad during a virtual event...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

bworley

becky worley RT @RobinRoberts: .@bworley has what you need to know about the new @Apple watch and its updated health features. Next on @GMA Becky breaks… 11 minutes ago

marcbeldata

Marc Belzunces 📊🗺🔆⚡️ RT @GoodNotesApp: Yes, GoodNotes 5 is stable and performs well on iOS/iPadOS 14 😁 Here's a brief overview of what you need to know about… 15 minutes ago

FatiiSama

ファテイマ🥀🧚🏿‍♀️ @CIbr_him_ Haha what you don’t know is idc that much about the phone brand am using I used both android and apple p… https://t.co/I4N5e2ZdOJ 18 minutes ago

Eoin_CFC

Eoin CFC🇮🇪 RT @IrishCrossover: Called the Nuggets in 7 before the series on the podcast, we know what we are talking about. Check out the Irish Crosso… 18 minutes ago

jbtalkingheads

Joe RT @JumboPrivacy: What does Google know about you? Download Jumbo Privacy app to find out what Google knows about you. Featured by Apple… 41 minutes ago

amillerideas

Andrew Miller aka Jewpac What does it say about Trump’s America that Caputo’s nervous breakdown barely caused a ripple in the first place? M… https://t.co/camIfXBHLa 46 minutes ago

toiletteregina

detective inachu RT @lokalocasph_: ✨🔮✨ NEW EPISODE ALERT What do you know about your star sign? Your sun, moon & rising? If you‘ve wanted to learn about zo… 49 minutes ago

frngr

Franco Gr RT @jamesthomson: Even though I’ve spent the best part of the last seven hours kvetching about Apple, I should be clearer that I’m not comp… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 9-15-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 9-15-20

In today's health headlines we talk about a Minnesota Teacher and local businessman have come up with an innovative way to maintain social distancing. Also, the new Apple Watch will be able to view..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:04Published
Apple announces new hardware [Video]

Apple announces new hardware

During its September hardware event, Apple announced the Watch Series 6 and iPad Air. In addition to the features in both devices, the company also announced a new subscription service, called..

Credit: TechCrunch TV News     Duration: 02:16Published
Fitness, membership bundle highlight Apple launch [Video]

Fitness, membership bundle highlight Apple launch

Apple rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apple's growth strategy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published