What Do We Know About The New Apple Watches?

On September 15, Apple announced a new iPad Air during a virtual press conference. Business Insider reports the new iPad Air starts at $599 and will be available in October. Preorders will be available from the Apple online store. The 2020 iPad Air will feature a 10.9-inch screen, a USB-C charger, an A14 bionic chip, and 64GB or 256GB of storage space The cellular-enabled version of the 2020 iPad Air will start at $729.
Despite the pandemic and massive unemployment numbers, the US housing market is still booming. If you're in the market for a new home, one thing to consider is whether you want one that's part of a homeowners' association, or HOA. According to Business Insider, an HOA is an organization made up of nearby homeowners. It's designed to make sure your neighborhood keeps its value. Living in an HOA neighborhood can be a mixed bag. First, it's not free.
In June, JK Rowling released an essay and a series of tweets calling for limits on transitionary care for trans youth. Business Insider reports that Rowling also mocked gender-inclusive words. Cynthia Nixon told the Independent JK Rowling's transphobic comments were "really painful" for her 23-year-old transgender son, Samuel. "It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter," Nixon said. "We're a Harry Potter family.
CFRA's Sam Stovall said that the recent S&P 500 pullback may be converted into a "low-level, double-digital correction." According to Business Insider, Stovall said that this will be an opportunity for investors to buy, not "bail." He feels the Fed is likely to keep interest rates low for the next few years. Stovall added that recent S&P 500 sell-off was not surprising. For Stovall, the "extreme" difference between price returns for growth stocks versus value stocks made the market vulnerable.