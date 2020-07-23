Global  
 

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reinhabit the classic roles of Bill and Ted in new movie

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Bill and Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter talk to the press about theirexcitement for re-inhabiting the classic roles, and playing differentiterations of themselves for the duo's latest adventure in Bill And Ted FaceThe Music.


Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves Canadian actor

Keanu Reeves wanted to play Wolverine [Video]

Keanu Reeves wanted to play Wolverine

Keanu Reeves apparently once had dreams of playing Wolverine on the big screen.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Keanu Reeves doesn't rule out more 'Bill and Ted' [Video]

Keanu Reeves doesn't rule out more 'Bill and Ted'

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are bringing Bill and Ted back to the big screen for the third, and maybe not the last, time. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio
Keanu Reeves praises return to 'Matrix' filming [Video]

Keanu Reeves praises return to 'Matrix' filming

Filming for 'Matrix 4' has resumed after being put on hold due to the global health crisis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

Alex Winter Alex Winter British-American actor

'Bill & Ted 3' Set to Debut on Premium VOD & Select Cinemas Amid Ongoing Pandemic | THR News [Video]

'Bill & Ted 3' Set to Debut on Premium VOD & Select Cinemas Amid Ongoing Pandemic | THR News

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as Theodore "Ted" Logan and William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. in the threequel.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter

