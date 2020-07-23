Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reinhabit the classic roles of Bill and Ted in new movie PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:38s - Published Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reinhabit the classic roles of Bill and Ted in new movie Bill and Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter talk to the press about theirexcitement for re-inhabiting the classic roles, and playing differentiterations of themselves for the duo's latest adventure in Bill And Ted FaceThe Music. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this midlifecrisis RT @WarnerBrosUK: @VMcgillivray It's time to party on with Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter in cinemas! Bill & Ted Face The Music is out today! 🤘… 13 minutes ago Ana Paula B. Gomes RT @WarnerBrosUK: @anapaul57464044 It's time to party on with Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter in cinemas! Bill & Ted Face The Music is out today… 26 minutes ago Parbashni Soobramoney RT @sterkinekor: Yeah Dudes! The most excellent duo has returned to the big SKreen! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back in the Bill & Ted… 28 minutes ago Fe Saridaki RT @NME: "I was really surprised because we’re all old now" https://t.co/blS0azV3NY 31 minutes ago Paul Green RT @BillandTedUK: Dig this... Tag your friend’s Twitter handle when replying to this tweet for the chance to #win a most excellent Bill & T… 43 minutes ago Maria Dunn RT @StudiocanalUK: We're loving this most excellent A-Z of Bill and Ted by the @guardian! https://t.co/swrRWFODrz 46 minutes ago BabyBoySammy👶びびえす RT @ODEONCinemas: ⚡ Most triumphant day! ⚡ Bill & Ted are back on the big screen NOW! Book your tickets and get ready to party with Alex… 47 minutes ago StudiocanalUK We're loving this most excellent A-Z of Bill and Ted by the @guardian! https://t.co/swrRWFODrz 51 minutes ago