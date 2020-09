USA TODAY's Brian Truitt chats with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter about reprising their roles for "Bill & Ted Face the Music," out Friday.

How would 'Bill & Ted' fare in a pandemic? Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter respond.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves bring their time-traveling dudes into middle age with 'Bill & Ted Face...

Just like Bill S. Preston and Ted “Theodore” Logan wonder if they’ll ever write that perfect...

It's time to be excellent to each other and party on once more, dudes. On Wednesday, Aug. 26's...