Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament on Wednesday to become the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, appointing a new cabinet that kept about half of the familiar faces from predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup.

Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM

Yoshihide Suga confirmed as Japan's new PM, eyes continuity The 71-year-old replaces longtime ally Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down because of his health.

The entire Cabinet of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe submitted their resignations on Wednesday as...

As the new head of the ruling party, Suga is now virtually guaranteed to become Japan's next prime...