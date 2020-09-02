Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM
Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament on Wednesday to become the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, appointing a new cabinet that kept about half of the familiar faces from predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup.
Emer McCarthy reports.
