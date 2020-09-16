Alicia Keys Watches Fan Covers on YouTube

Video Credit: GLAMOUR - Duration: 14:48s - Published 1 day ago

- It's like all these kinda♪ Ba, ba, ba, ba, ba ♪♪ Baby, baby, baby ♪And you gotta reallyYou gotta go for it, it's crazyso like, seeing other peoplesinging it, is so good.- No way.- She just said my name.- I'm shooketh.[yelling]- Oh my God.[laughing]- Hey Glamour, I'm Aliciaand you sang my song.I'm excited.♪ I keep on fallin' ♪- Hey guys.- What?- [Man] Impress me.- Okay.♪ In ♪♪ And outta love ♪♪ With you ♪♪ Sometimes I love you ♪- Word!♪ Sometimes you make me blue ♪♪ Sometimes I feel ♪- That TikTok was crazy.What just happened?They were in their underwearsitting in the living room.This is with voices thatI was completely shockedand then harmonies that were like, bananasand arrangements thatwere just Take 6 material.Y'all might not even, they had to,trust me they studied Take 6and they studied Boyz IIMen, 1 million percent.This right here is legendary.- Wait, wait?Oh my God.[laughing][laughing]- What just happened?[laughing]That might be the most innovativeTikTok I have ever, what?How did you even?Isn't TikTok 15 seconds,how long are TikToks?Y'all can we do a TikTok together?- Yes.- Please, I need aTikTok with y'all, ASAP.- This is crazy.[clapping][boys laughing][boys clapping]- [Alicia] Sorry I'm not in frame.Standing ovation, standing ovation.- Oh my God.- What?- I'm pinching myself.- What is going on?!- I guess it was a good choiceto do the song "Fallin'"- Good pick,my jaw is permanentlylocked in an open position.- Yeah, I think we obviouslychoose like a bunch of songsfrom artists that inspire usand songs that not only we thinkwould be good for our performances,but also songs that we justpersonally love and enjoy.And so I think all of usare massive Alicia Keys fansand so, that was just such an honor.- It's so inspiring to see that.I wanna say thank you,thank you for watching it.- Thank you so much-- That means the world to us.This summer has beencrazy for a lot of reasonsand knowing that our contenthas reached you in this way,it's insane.- I'm so excited for our TikTok.We're about to make themost fire TikTok ever.♪ This girl is on fire ♪I'm loving this look,my homies, Chloe and Halle, I love them.And they about to sing "Girl on Fire."Come on, this a star studded event.♪ This girl is on fire, fire, fire ♪♪ She's walking on fire, fire, fire ♪- Yes, so I love this,I love this so much.And that's, let me tell y'all,I'm not trying to say all ofmy songs are hard to sing,but all my songs are kindof hard to sing.

[laughing]And especially "Girl onFire" let me tell y'all.When I first startedsinging "Girl on Fire,"you know, like, live,it's really difficult to get the notes,all of them right.So I actually modulate the song.I transposed the song andbring it a half step down,which means like a half step lower,just so that when I'm singing live,it doesn't blow my voice out.♪ And she's not backing down ♪♪ Whoa, whoa, she's gotboth feet on the ground ♪- Yes, more!Those girls are amazing, they're so good.They just got the perfectmatching pink too.Like how they do that?

[chuckles]How they find that perfect matching pink?That was beautiful, that was so beautiful,I love seeing them play,and I actually reallyloved their arrangement.And Chloe and Halle's arrangementsare very, very special,if you see them perform,you'll start to see that they take songsand really arrange themin their own special way.For Chloe and Halle tobe singing that chorusso powerfully like that,and just killing it.Big, big, big up, okay.Big, big, big things.- [All] That was so sweet.- We love her so much.- That, okay, like, what?- First of all, it's weird seeing us.Seeing us sing that.- And two, I just, it's crazybecause I literally rememberthe moment when we freaked outwhen she tweeted it I think.Or she re-posted it somewhereand I remember freaking out about that.And two, also justknowing still how currentand relevant she is as anartist, even like 10 years later,I guess you could say.And to hear her say those words about us,like, it meant a lot.We love Alicia so much.- We love.♪ No one, no one ♪♪ Unbreakable ♪♪ I'm ready ♪♪ You give me a feelingthat I never felt before ♪♪ And I can't take it,I was wondering baby ♪♪ 'Cause there's moreto see, unbreakable ♪♪ We might have to go and take a break ♪♪ But y'all know we'll be back next week ♪♪ I'm singing this love is unbreakable ♪- I love doing mashups of my songs.There's something so coolabout what you did, Jade.I love hearing how they go together,and you know, even how they fit togetherin ways that you wouldn'texpect is so good.And whoever was on keys, fire, nice work.♪ You can be sure ♪- Your voice is so pure, so precise.- This is crazy.♪ Something that's unbreakable ♪- Girl, oh my gosh, thatwas crazy, that was so good.- Thank you, Alicia Keys.- I've never even mashedup my songs like that.What you did, Jade, the notesare so beautifully preciseand you're so beautiful inside and outand I loved that whole concept.It was like back to back these songs,and you put your style onit, put your spin on it,put your vibe on it.I'm giving you a hug.- Yay!That's wild, come through.

[laughs]Wow, she's such a beautiful soul.She is definitely a lightand the fact that herenergy has never changed,it's just, she's always seemsto be just her authentic selfand I'm shooketh.

[laughs]♪ This goes out to the underdog ♪♪ So I sing a song for thehustlers trading at the bus stop ♪- He brought the egg out, y'all.♪ Waiting on a check to come ♪♪ Keep on keeping at what you love ♪♪ You'll find that someday soon enough ♪♪ You gonna rise up, rise up, yeah, yeah ♪- That song is another songthat's really hard to singsurprisingly, becauseit's so conversational,because it's like, a lot ofit is such a similar note.♪ She was walking in street,looked up and noticed ♪♪ He was nameless, he was homeless ♪♪ She asked him his nameand told him what hers was ♪♪ Gave her a story ♪All that, it seems like supereasy and simple and light,but there's something about itthat actually makes it kind of tricky.So I love how they did that.- All right, Burbank.- No.- No way.- That is unreal, she'ssmiling.

[laughing]- That little head bob.She's dancing.- It is good, she is dancing.- She's dancing to our cover.- No!- Hey, okay, okay, okay,real quick, real quick.Burbank was cool, I liked thatbecause you know what I love?Sometimes I find that, you know,a lot of women will sing my songs'cause I'm a woman and so,I really like hearing Burbank'sperspective and I love that,it felt like he really took the vibeand kind of put his own rhythmto it, his own style to it.You could tell he has an accent-- That is so cool.- And I love the programright there with the drums.And then he brought the egg out.[laughing]I loved it.- The egg, no way!- Honestly, that's blown my mind.- Alright, that is, 2020has been a bad year,but now it's just amazingly good.Wow.- For me, oh my God.Look, she's smiling.- She's dance, she's boppin'.- She could have said so many bad things,but she was nice to us, yes!That is unreal.- I'm shaking.Permanent smile.- Obviously yeah,I'm speechless.♪ You don't know my name ♪♪ Ooh, baby, baby, baby ♪♪ It's getting kind of crazy ♪♪ 'Cause you are takin' over my mind ♪♪ And it feels like ooh ♪- Yeah♪ But you don't know my name ♪- You know what, that songis really hard to sing.because it's really high.And it's like all these kind of,so like seeing other peoplesinging it, is so good.- Oh my God are you kidding me?- Sing!- She said "sing"!

[laughs]She's heard me, are you kidding?- Leandra was just killin' it.She had all these-- She just said my name.- Like she was given youlike the super, like,you don't know my name eyes.- I'm shaking.- I was loving it and Ijust loved her set up.She had her microphone,she was professional.- Yes, come on!- She had the backdrop,it's popping, you know,and I was actually, I reallyloved how she sang that song.She has a great voice.- What is going on?What is going on?Like what?I'm completely at a loss for words,it means a lot that she hadso many positive things to sayfor my performance.Out of all her songs,which they're all amazing.But that song, that means a lot to me.And the fact that she heard me sing it,that she even knows that Iexist, it's such a momentand it really just like affirms to methat I'm on the right trackand that I'm taking stepsin the right directionand Alicia, I love you so much.Thank you for everything thatyou have done for our musicin general, for R&Bmusic, for black women.I admire you, you are incredible.♪ If I aint got you ♪[harp music][squealing]- That's so beautiful.You know, I forget about theharp, the harp is so special.The harp is such a beautifulinstrument, my gosh,I have to not forget about the harp.♪ Some people want it all ♪♪ But I don't want nothing at all ♪♪ If it you, baby ♪♪ If I ain't got you, baby ♪- Oh, I loved that somuch, I loved that so much.That was such a beautiful version.When I see a performanceof one of my songsthat I never quite, you know,saw it performed like that beforeor just has a special uniquestyle, it really takes me back,it kind of, I mean, Idon't mean to be all soft,but kinda makes me feel weepy.Like I get like I wanna crybecause that song is so powerfuland it's so meaningfulthat thought of just like,what does it matter ifyou don't have love?You know, if you don't havesomeone that cares about youand how important findingthat kind of connection isthat simple, pure connectionso hearing it in a way thatI don't normally hear it,really makes me even fall in lovewith the song in a whole new way.Man, watching these,I love that my music cantravel to all these places,to all these people, withall these different stylesand you give me a gift,you know what I mean?Like, you give it back to me.And that's what I find so specialabout just, thisrelationship that we have.It's like it really is meaningfuland the melodies and the lyricsand all of them are up for interpretation,but we all understand it, you know?And that really means something to me.'Cause that true connection,that real connection is rare.And so when I see itand I feel it like this,it's like a really, reallybig, beautiful reward,like a super beautiful hug, you know.I just feel really loved.That's how I feel right now.And definitely big love to Glamour.Thank y'all for putting this together'cause this is fun, Inever did this before.This is like everything,I'm gonna do another one.Can we get another one?Take two.

[laughs]