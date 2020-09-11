Global  
 

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,991 new confirmed cases

The Government has said a further 20 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of September 16, bringing the UK total to 41,684.


Closing bell: Equity indices in positive terrain, Dr Reddy's top gainer [Video]

Equity benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon session on September 16 while Asian stocks were flat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 259 points or 0.66 per cent at 39,303 while the Nifty 50 gained by 83 points or 0.72 per cent at 11,605. Except for Nifty media and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty realty gaining by 2.2 per cent, pharma by 2 per cent and auto by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's jumped by 4.44 per cent to close at Rs 4,639.60 per share after it announced cooperation with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials and distribute Sputnik V vaccine in India for treatment of COVID-19. Mahindra - Mahindra accelerated by 4 per cent to Rs 638.05 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent.

Coronavirus: Ukraine accuses Belarus over stranded Jewish pilgrims

 Hundreds are stranded at the nations' border as Ukraine's Covid rules block entry to foreigners.
Public report difficulties accessing Covid testing

People waiting for coronavirus testing at a walk-in test centre in Southend have reported difficulties accessing services online or by phonecall and a shortage in testing kits at sites. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

NSW records 10 new coronavirus cases as testing rates improve

Ten new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW from nearly 20,000 tests - more than triple...
Coronavirus: What are the numbers out of Latin America?

Some countries are beginning to see a drop in new daily cases, but the numbers are rising in others.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 37 new cases and six deaths

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 37 new cases and six deaths Victoria has recorded 37 new coronavirus infections, as daily cases fell for the third straight...
Latest Coronavirus Numbers [Video]

The Florida Deppartment of Health has released the latest coronavirus for our state and our region.

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of September 15th [Video]

The Florida Department of Health reported over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the number of cases to over 668,000 for our state.

Massachusetts Reports 286 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

The weighted seven day average positive test rate is 0.9%.

