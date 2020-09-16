Liaison: Prime Minister defends testing infrastructure

Global  
 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the UK's Covid-19 testing infrastructure before Liaison Committee today, as criticism was levelled at the government for access and availability issues.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists that the Government's 'rule of six'policy for group sizes in England is necessary as "the disease is gainingground and we have a very clear means to suppress it".

Boris Johnson admitted there was not enough coronavirus testing capacity ThePrime Minister told the Commons Liaison Committee: “We don’t have enoughtesting capacity now because, in an ideal world, I would like to testabsolutely everybody that wants a test immediately.” He promised that therewould be capacity for 500,000 tests a day by the end of October. But he urgedpeople without symptoms to stay away from testing centres – although heacknowledged the reasons why they may want to find out if they had Covid-19.“What has happened is demand has massively accelerated just in the last coupleof weeks,” he told MPs.

Visitors to a walk-in Covid-19 testing centre in Birmingham voice theirfrustrations after being turned away. It comes as Boris Johnson defended thesystem during Prime Minister's Questions.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The Government has said a further 20 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of September 16, bringing the UK total to 41,684.

Equity benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon session on September 16 while Asian stocks were flat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 259 points or 0.66 per cent at 39,303 while the Nifty 50 gained by 83 points or 0.72 per cent at 11,605. Except for Nifty media and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty realty gaining by 2.2 per cent, pharma by 2 per cent and auto by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's jumped by 4.44 per cent to close at Rs 4,639.60 per share after it announced cooperation with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials and distribute Sputnik V vaccine in India for treatment of COVID-19. Mahindra - Mahindra accelerated by 4 per cent to Rs 638.05 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent.

Coronavirus: Ukraine accuses Belarus over stranded Jewish pilgrims

 Hundreds are stranded at the nations' border as Ukraine's Covid rules block entry to foreigners.
People waiting for coronavirus testing at a walk-in test centre in Southend have reported difficulties accessing services online or by phonecall and a shortage in testing kits at sites. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

As the smoke begins to lift, the scale of the destruction caused by the wildfires in Oregon has been revealed with heartbreaking new drone footage.   Hundreds of thousands of acres have been destroyed and whole towns wiped out by the flames.   Authorities reduced the number of confirmed deaths in the state from 10 to eight, after two reported fatalities were later identified as animal remains.   Officials announced 1,145 residences were destroyed by the blaze, with another 579 other structures also decimated.   #Wildfire #Oregon #Drone Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

