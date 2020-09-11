Chris Broussard concedes to Nick after Clippers lose semifinals to Denver in 7 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Global  
 

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the devastating loss of the Los Angeles Clippers to the Denver Nuggets in game 7 of the semifinals during NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble.

Broussard finally concedes to Nick Wright, admitting he thought the Clippers were the best in league when they clearly could not deliver.

However, Broussard feels they will be humbled next season and finally be ready for a championship.


