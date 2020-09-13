Entire 'Saturday Night Live' Cast to Return for Season 46 | THR News
For the first time in more than a decade, 'Saturday Night Live' will begin its season with its entire cast returning.
‘SNL’ will air live for the first time since MarchThe cast is heading back to Rockefeller Center for the upcoming 46th season this fall.
