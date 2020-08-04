Watch: People lit earthen lamps in Varanasi on eve of PM Modi's birthday

On the eve of 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 70 Gas stoves, loans, and insurance schemes were distributed in slum areas at thousand lights in Chennai. BJP Tamil Nadu general secretary Karu Nagarajan distributed the gas stoves to the needy families. People in this area still cook food on chulha (clay stove).
Fire broke out at a building of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi. The blaze erupted in the Transfer of Technology (TOT) building, as per officials. "Fire broke out in TOT building, part of administrative building in the morning and flames spread to several parts of the ToT. Immediately after that senior officials reached the spot and the fire tenders were pressed into service to control the flames," informed DLW spokesperson Ashok Kumar. It took the fire tenders around three hours to control the flame. Kumar said that the flames were controlled at around 9am. No casualty and injury have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said that the legislations were farsighted and would help boost farm income quickly, apart from attracting investment in the sector. Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest at Govindpuri Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Watch the full video for more.
PM Modi was born on 17th September 1950 to a Gujrati Hindu family of grocers in Vadnagar. Narendra Modi was sworn-in as India's Prime Minister on 30 May, 2019, for the second term. He is the 14th Prime..
People in several parts of country lit earthern lamps as part of 'deepotsav' celebrations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Locals of Varanasi lit earthen lamps at..