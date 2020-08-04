Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: People lit earthen lamps in Varanasi on eve of PM Modi's birthday

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Watch: People lit earthen lamps in Varanasi on eve of PM Modi's birthday

Watch: People lit earthen lamps in Varanasi on eve of PM Modi's birthday

Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi lit earthen lamps and made rangolis on eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

PM Modi will turn 70 on September 17.

Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the BJP party workers across the country to mark the birthday of PM Modi.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

BJP Tamil Nadu general secy distributes gas stoves to needy ahead of PM Modi's birthday [Video]

BJP Tamil Nadu general secy distributes gas stoves to needy ahead of PM Modi's birthday

On the eve of 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 70 Gas stoves, loans, and insurance schemes were distributed in slum areas at thousand lights in Chennai. BJP Tamil Nadu general secretary Karu Nagarajan distributed the gas stoves to the needy families. People in this area still cook food on chulha (clay stove).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

PM Modi's 'nudges' were critical in India's COVID-19 battle: Cambridge study

 PM Modi's frequent public appearance was "the most significant factor that created nudges" in keeping a country of 1.3 billion people under strict lockdown and..
DNA

Varanasi Varanasi Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Fire breaks out at Diesel Locomotive Works building in Varanasi [Video]

Fire breaks out at Diesel Locomotive Works building in Varanasi

Fire broke out at a building of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on September 16. Fire tenders are present on the spot to douse the flames. No casualties and injures have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published
Fire at Varanasi‘s Diesel Locomotive Works building, no injuries reported [Video]

Fire at Varanasi‘s Diesel Locomotive Works building, no injuries reported

Fire broke out at a building of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi. The blaze erupted in the Transfer of Technology (TOT) building, as per officials. "Fire broke out in TOT building, part of administrative building in the morning and flames spread to several parts of the ToT. Immediately after that senior officials reached the spot and the fire tenders were pressed into service to control the flames," informed DLW spokesperson Ashok Kumar. It took the fire tenders around three hours to control the flame. Kumar said that the flames were controlled at around 9am. No casualty and injury have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:30Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income' [Video]

Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income'

As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said that the legislations were farsighted and would help boost farm income quickly, apart from attracting investment in the sector. Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest at Govindpuri Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

Uttar Pradesh: Case registered against BJP leader, doctor in Prayagraj after girl alleges rape

 The complaint has been lodged in the Colonelganj Police Station.
DNA

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday PM Modi: 10 lesser known interesting facts from his life: Watch | Oenindia News [Video]

Happy Birthday PM Modi: 10 lesser known interesting facts from his life: Watch | Oenindia News

PM Modi was born on 17th September 1950 to a Gujrati Hindu family of grocers in Vadnagar. Narendra Modi was sworn-in as India's Prime Minister on 30 May, 2019, for the second term. He is the 14th Prime..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:00Published
Earthen lamps lit up across country ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan [Video]

Earthen lamps lit up across country ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan

People in several parts of country lit earthern lamps as part of 'deepotsav' celebrations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Locals of Varanasi lit earthen lamps at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Watch: People light earthen lamps on banks of Saryu river [Video]

Watch: People light earthen lamps on banks of Saryu river

People lit up earthen lamps on the banks of Saryu river as part of 'deepotsav' in Ayodhya on August 04. The ghats of Ayodhya were also illuminated ahead of foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published