Watch: People lit earthen lamps in Varanasi on eve of PM Modi's birthday

Fire at Varanasi‘s Diesel Locomotive Works building, no injuries reported



Fire broke out at a building of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi. The blaze erupted in the Transfer of Technology (TOT) building, as per officials. "Fire broke out in TOT building, part of administrative building in the morning and flames spread to several parts of the ToT. Immediately after that senior officials reached the spot and the fire tenders were pressed into service to control the flames," informed DLW spokesperson Ashok Kumar. It took the fire tenders around three hours to control the flame. Kumar said that the flames were controlled at around 9am. No casualty and injury have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

