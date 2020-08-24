Covid: Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, goes into self-isolation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promoted a pilot project to run electric buses with private investment. He spoke about the London model of public transport and said that he has been trying to implement it. “If anyone is ready to invest in India, we can provide them with a pilot project to run buses on electricity in a city. I am confident that they will get more margin as compared to running buses on diesel. It's a very attractive project,” said Gadkari. Watch the full video to know more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an enquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will occur in the future, though not at the present moment as it would not be "a good use of official time". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed confused about how schools should handle symptomatic pupils and isolation when grilled on procedures before the Liaison Committee today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Locals in Nagpur staged a demonstration against the transfer of Tukaram Mundhe from the post of Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on September 11. Protestors demanded withdrawal of the transfer order.
While addressing the media in Maharashtra's Nagpur on September 01, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke on demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. "Pranab Mukherjee has left a void. He was generous and kind, who used to make me forget that I am talking to the President of India." "It was in his nature to make everyone, his own, despite political differences. He will be remembered always," he added.
Former Union Minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sept 13. Singh, 74, died at AIIMS in Delhi. Singh had fallen critically ill on Sept 11 and was put on a ventilator in ICU...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:57Published