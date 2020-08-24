Covid: Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, goes into self-isolation

Global  
 

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested people who came in his contact recently to follow protocol.

His office said the minister is in Nagpur and has slight fever.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor.

During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted.

"I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all.

I have isolated myself," he added.


