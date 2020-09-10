Kany-wee West: Kanye West posts video of himself urinating on his Grammy!

Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labelsKanye West called himself "the new Moses" as he went on a Twitter rant on Monday night telling fans he won't release any new music until he's released from his record label contract.
Moses West: Kanye West says he is 'the new Moses'Rapper Kanye West has declared himself the "new Moses" in a series of social media posts.
Kanye West loses bid to land ballot spot in OhioKanye West's election dreams have taken another big hit - he has lost his bid to run in Ohio.