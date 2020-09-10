Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kany-wee West: Kanye West posts video of himself urinating on his Grammy!

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Kany-wee West: Kanye West posts video of himself urinating on his Grammy!
Kanye West has shared a bizarre video of himself urinating on his Grammys.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West Seemingly Urinates on His Grammy Award Statue in Shocking Video

Kanye West is seemingly peeing on one of his Grammy Awards in a shocking new video. He has been going...
Just Jared - Published

Kanye West Calls Out GAP and ADIDAS – Again: “Black Board Seats Matter”

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is doing the most to get some attention from his big business...
SOHH - Published

Kanye West Refuses To Take An L and Fights Back In Presidential Bid

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is determined to have respect placed on his name – or at least a...
SOHH - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labels [Video]

Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labels

Kanye West called himself "the new Moses" as he went on a Twitter rant on Monday night telling fans he won't release any new music until he's released from his record label contract.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Moses West: Kanye West says he is 'the new Moses' [Video]

Moses West: Kanye West says he is 'the new Moses'

Rapper Kanye West has declared himself the "new Moses" in a series of social media posts.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Kanye West loses bid to land ballot spot in Ohio [Video]

Kanye West loses bid to land ballot spot in Ohio

Kanye West's election dreams have taken another big hit - he has lost his bid to run in Ohio.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published