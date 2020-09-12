MN approaching 2000 coronavirus deaths

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 days ago

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live... after speaking to the former administrator of the centers for medicare and medicaid services during the obama administration regarding the pandemic.

Annalise?

George ?

"* it's still nice enough to be outside in short sleeves today but we know as minnesotans ?

"* our warm weathr days are numbered in the coming months.

Andy slavitt now runs a minnesota nonprofit focused on expanding access to healthcare... it won't be long until cold weather will push us indoors... southern states saw spikes in cases this summer when extreme heat brought people indoors.

Slavitt says the south didn't learn from rising cases in the northeast earlier this year ?

*- and now minnesota needs to learn from the mistakes of the south as we prepare for winter.

That means being careful.

This is not forever, there's a light at the end of the tunnel, if we have the right people, the right political leaders, if we follow the guidelines, we can be like the rest of the world and dramatically reduce the case count here and get back to our normal lives dramatically just as we need to learn from the mistakes of other states ?

"* slavitt says we can learn a lot from other countries that have managed to nearly get back to normal with minimal tranmission ?

"* but we need to have the right plans in place to do so.

Live in thanks annalise.

Slavitt maintains contact tracing ?

"* adequate testing ?

"* masks ?

*d sick leave without losing income are all ingredients to help get us on track to normalcy.