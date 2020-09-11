Storm damage in Jackson County

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 weeks ago

After the effects of Sally, Jackson County faced some damage with fallen trees and power outages.

News 25's, gabby cox - headed that way to assess the - damage today.

- - nats: chainsaw- moss point resident, jacob- hardin and his family spent - wednesday afternoon clearing- - - - debris in front of their home o- jefferson avenue.

- sally left her mark here.

- jacob hardin: "i came around th side of the house and that's- when we noticed that the- tree was fallen, it actually- fell on my dad's truck and so m- and dad and her - boyfriend instantly started - cutting trees down, trying to - - - - get the truck removed, assess - the damage.

We're still not sur- how bad it is on the house here- still working on- that, but we're just happy that- it didn't hit the house and hur- our home."

Jackson county was the most - affected area in south- mississippi.- with the uncertainty of the - storm, cities in the county - were able to prepare.

- michael silverman, pascagoula - city manager: "initially we had concerns with the - size and gravity of this storm- coming toward us, but - fortunately we avoided any- substantial damage and the- community looks like it's in- good shape.

Very thankful - for the support of our police - department, fire department, an- public works- department to keep everything - moving efficiently throughout - - - - the duration of this storm."

Gabby cox: jackson county may - have received the worst of what- was hurricane - - - - sally, as you can see behind me- here.

This is just one of two - fallen trees near - lafayette avenue in pascagoula.- now residents have been seen- - - - outside picking up the debris o- what was leftover from hurrican- sally."

Nat sound:- - - - as for hardin...he knows it - could have been much worse.

- hardin: "just real minor damage it might have got a little bit- - -