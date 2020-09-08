Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 cases in Florida as of September 16th

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:30s - Published
COVID-19 cases in Florida as of September 16th

COVID-19 cases in Florida as of September 16th

The Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The state's total is now over 670,000

ROAD.

THEY SAY NEITHER THE BOY,NOR THE WOMAN DRIVING THE CARWERE WEARING SEATBELTS.WE ARE CONTINUING TO KEEP TRACKOF COVID-19 CASES IN OUR STATE.THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHREPORTED MORE THAN TWO-THOUSANDNEW CASES BRINGING THE TOTALOVER 670-THOUSAND.

THE SATE ALSOREPORTED 152 NEW DEATHS BRINGINGTHE TOTAL OF FLORIDA DEATHS TOOVER 12-THOUSAND.IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, LEE COUNTY




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Clevelander South Beach announces plans to reopen in October

The Clevelander South Beach announced on Monday that it plans to reopen Oct. 8 after a three-month...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus Cases Force High School In Central Florida To Close For 2 Weeks

A high school in central Florida is closing its doors for two weeks after it had six confirmed cases...
cbs4.com - Published

Cases of COVID-19 in children have increased 34% in Florida since schools started to reopen

The state of Florida has reportedly barred some school districts from releasing COVID-19 data,...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

lynneincolorado

Lynne RennickZiegler @ProjectLincoln Breaking News: Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and South Dakota are now Blue states [acco… https://t.co/mG4i3wb35Q 8 minutes ago

monkyhead

Ron Cox 12 Worst COVID cases by state per 100,000 people: Louisiana Alabama Florida Mississippi Arizona Georgia South Caro… https://t.co/aTSsX1GQnz 39 minutes ago

appyoomkin

Audra Resists! #BidenHarris2020🌊😷💙☮️✊ @govrondesantis this is all on you and @realdonaldtrump You all lied and people are dying. Oh btw @realdonaldtrump… https://t.co/6Nq0GJcmJb 2 hours ago

acallidryas

mkv Right now Florida, by itself, has over 1% of the global Covid-19 deaths. https://t.co/nAaW1Da8OT 2 hours ago

NancySa45944060

Nancy Sanders RT @tomaskenn: Florida reaches 13,100 deaths from COVID-19, as disease claims 1,000 victims every 10 days in state. https://t.co/kLSoaNYxZm 3 hours ago

ntzri

Steven Entezari State #COVID19 cases, ranked per capita, as of Wednesday September 16th: 1️⃣ Louisiana 2️⃣ Florida 3️⃣ Mississippi… https://t.co/UfspYFxxXw 4 hours ago

BreatheLove75

human being #COVID19..#FLORIDA...Florida reaches 13,100 deaths from COVID-19, as disease claims 1,000 victims every 10 days in… https://t.co/2LY7bGyzsx 6 hours ago

clydeMcC

clyde McC RT @MarcJFreeman: Florida reaches 13,100 deaths from COVID-19, as disease claims 1,000 victims every 10 days in state https://t.co/b8alVfTL… 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Schools in Southwest Florida with report COVID-19 cases [Video]

Schools in Southwest Florida with report COVID-19 cases

This is a list of schools that have reported COVID-19 cases in Southwest Florida.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:31Published
Coronavirus cases in Florida as of September 15th [Video]

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of September 15th

The Florida Department of Health reported over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the number of cases to over 668,000 for our state.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published
COVID Stats Snapshot 9-15-20 [Video]

COVID Stats Snapshot 9-15-20

Florida saw a one-day increase of 3,116 cases.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published