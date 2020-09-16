Kansas wildland firefighters assist with West Coast fires
Several wildland firefighters with the Kansas Forest Service are currently in Lincoln City, Oregon to assist crews on the Echo Mountain Complex Fire.
Experts Say Haze From West Coast Wildfires Could Shake Up Pittsburgh's WeatherIt was another day of hazy skies in Pittsburgh as a result of the wildfires out west and experts say they’re not sure when we will see it shine bright again; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Treasure Coast Foster Closet helps foster families and children find clothes, car seats, moreProviding needs for foster children so their families can focus on loving the most vulnerable children in our community. That is the mission of the Treasure Coast Foster Closet.
West Coast Wildfires Leave Haze Across Pittsburgh SkiesKDKA's Amy Wadas is talking to experts about the haze in the sky from wildfires on the west coast and what the long-term impacts may be.