Eoin Morgan says England have addressed 'weakest' part of their game

Captain Eoin Morgan refused to be downcast after England ended theirinternational summer with a rare one-day series defeat at the hands of rivalsAustralia, insisting the intensity of the battle will stand his side in goodstead.

With the series level at 1-1 after two close finishes, England wereprimed to close out the decider having reduced their opponents to 73 for fivechasing 303.

But a pair of magnificent centuries, 106 for Alex Carey and 108for the buccaneering Glenn Maxwell, turned the tables as the tourists sealed athree-wicket success with just two balls remaining.