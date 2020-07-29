Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eoin Morgan says England have addressed 'weakest' part of their game

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Eoin Morgan says England have addressed 'weakest' part of their game

Eoin Morgan says England have addressed 'weakest' part of their game

Captain Eoin Morgan refused to be downcast after England ended theirinternational summer with a rare one-day series defeat at the hands of rivalsAustralia, insisting the intensity of the battle will stand his side in goodstead.

With the series level at 1-1 after two close finishes, England wereprimed to close out the decider having reduced their opponents to 73 for fivechasing 303.

But a pair of magnificent centuries, 106 for Alex Carey and 108for the buccaneering Glenn Maxwell, turned the tables as the tourists sealed athree-wicket success with just two balls remaining.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eoin Morgan Eoin Morgan Irish-English cricketer

Eoin Morgan praises bowling unit after England beat Australia [Video]

Eoin Morgan praises bowling unit after England beat Australia

Eoin Morgan heaps praise on his bowling group after England's 24-run victoryagainst Australia in the second one-day international at Emirates OldTrafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published
Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match [Video]

Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Post-match press conference with England captain Eoin Morgan after Australiawon by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran [Video]

Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran

England captain Eoin Morgan talked up the leadership of Chris Jordan and TomCurran after they helped produce an excellent fightback to beat Australia inthe first of three Twenty20 internationals at the Ageas Bowl. After setting163 for victory, following a crucial 66 from Dawid Malan, the hosts were onthe ropes with Aaron Finch and David Warner putting on 98 for the firstwicket. Jofra Archer made the breakthrough with Finch out four short of hisfifty and he also saw off Warner for 58.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Eoin Morgan hits 66 as England beat Pakistan by five wickets in second T20 [Video]

Eoin Morgan hits 66 as England beat Pakistan by five wickets in second T20

Mandatory credit ECB England’s virtual media conference with England captain,Eoin Morgan, after the second Vitality IT20 versus Pakistan at Emirates OldTrafford. England won by five wickets. England leads the three-match series1-0 with one match to play.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Alex Carey (cricketer) Australian cricketer

Maxwell and Carey inspire Australia to dramatic ODI series win over England

 Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey lead Australia to three-wicket win over England to claim the one-day series 2-1 at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

Australia beat England in thrilling series decider

 Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey lead Australia to three-wicket win over England to claim the one-day series 2-1 at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

Glenn Maxwell Glenn Maxwell Australian cricketer

Related news from verified sources

Eoin Morgan urges England to learn from ODI series defeat against Australia

Captain Eoin Morgan refused to be downcast after England ended their international summer with a rare...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

IPL 2020: Nitish Rana keen to learn leadership skill from Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) left-handed batsman Nitish Rana is looking forward to learn leadership...
Mid-Day - Published

Captain Eoin Morgan hopes England can put Australia in a spin at Old Trafford

England are ready to take on Australia in a one-day international for the first time since last...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: Nitish Rana hopes to learn 'leadership quality' from #KKR teammate and 2019 World Cup-winning England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 captain… 2 days ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Nitish Rana hopes to learn 'leadership quality' from #KKR teammate and 2019 World Cup-winning England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 capta… https://t.co/VtlUK0UYwS 2 days ago

thehimalayan

The Himalayan Times The England and Wales Cricket Board's successful completion of their summer schedule inside bio-secure 'bubbles' is… https://t.co/UMKbuJXPUm 2 days ago

infocrick

Cricket News Morgan: Australia too good for England https://t.co/ookXEEEgtD 2 days ago

Sallysarah18

Sally RT @SkyCricket: 💬When you're beaten by a better side you need to put your hands up sometimes and say well played.💬 Eoin Morgan says Austra… 2 days ago

fighterfansite

Fighter Fans Sky Sports – Eoin Morgan says Australia were ‘too good’ for England in series-deciding ODI https://t.co/Jx7gJAcYVz 2 days ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Eoin Morgan says England have addressed 'weakest' part of their game: https://t.co/UeYn6uHUQ2 #AlexCarey 2 days ago

SeeNewsNet

SeeNews.net #Sport :: Eoin Morgan says Australia were 'too good' for England in series-deciding ODI - https://t.co/gjD3iu2hHu https://t.co/iyfQ1jlUYg 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eoin Morgan hoping England fringe players take their opportunity in Pakistan series [Video]

Eoin Morgan hoping England fringe players take their opportunity in Pakistan series

England captain Eoin Morgan is hopeful fringe contenders such as Tom Bantonand Dawid Malan will grab their opportunity to advance their claims for asquad place in next year’s T20 World Cup in India.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns [Video]

England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns

England captain Eoin Morgan says the world champions are not underestimating Ireland as the sides prepare for a three-match one-day international series.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:43Published