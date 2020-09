Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Alabama

Hurricane Sally has made landfall in Alabama as a Category 2 storm, pushing asurge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain.

Forecastersbelieve the rain will cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle toMississippi and well inland in the days ahead.

Moving at just three miles-per-hour, Sally finally came ashore at 4.45am, with top winds of 105 mph, theNational Hurricane Center said.