Saints WR Michael Thomas to be out ‘several weeks’ with high ankle sprain

Last season the New Orleans Saints had to prove how good they were without Drew Brees for five weeks and they proceeded to go 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater under center.

- as you can see... thomas' ankle- got rolled up, by teammate- latavius murray... during the - last two minutes, of sunday's - game... - against the tampa bay - buccaneers.

- in 20-19... thomas broke the- n-f-l's single season reception- record... with 149 catches.

- - now some positive saints news..- as a trio of black and- gold legends... has been- nominated, for the pro football- hall of fame class... of 20-21.- former linebacker sam mills - played in new orleans, for- nine seasons... and was a membe- of the organization's - vaunted "dome patrol."

Another member of the "dome patrol"... pat swilling was named the n-f-l's defensive - player of the year... in 1991.- and then there's former - defensive tackle la-roi - glover... - who led the n-f-l with 17 sacks- in the year 2000... and was - later - named n-f-c defensive player