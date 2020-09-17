Jim Henson's Cartoonist Visits Evansville To Promote COVID-19 Children's Book

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 week ago

The pencil of the famous muppet babies-- is out promoting his new book..

And made a stop here in evansville the cartoonist -- who drew for jim henson and others -- is using the new book to teach kids about covid-19----- and to pay it forward to sick children-- and hospital workers.

Tyler druin has that story "how it all started was my mom was a waitress, and she would take to work with her everyday at a diner, to keep me occupied she would put paper and pencils in front of me and i would draw" thats cartoonist guy gilchrist - he's been drawing illustrations for jim henson and other well know hollywood writers for decades - "jim wanted a comic strip of the muppets and i was the one hired after a two year search" since 1982 gilchrist's vision has been to make people smile - "well you're not suppose to know my name, you are suppose to know the art if i am any good at it, and that was my whole dream, was to make you smile, thats the whole thing" aside from the muppet babies and making people smile - the long time cartoonist had a hand in so many famous charters brought to life on the big screen and in print - "i loved bugs bunny and tasmanian devil, and all that growing up, and i got to be the guy drawing that, and pink panther, tom and jerry, its awesome" when the covid-19 pandemic began - gilchrist did what he does best - draw - the father and grandfather put his skills to the test to bring good out of a time that has been so bad for so many- "the book is to try to support children and their insecurities during this crisis" "that new book monster dance will be online october 5th, and the proceeds will go to help front-line workers, and books will be in hospitals for children all across the united states- to date - gilchrist has authored more than fifty children books- with three children choice awards - in fact - gilchrist work on the muppet's was enshrined in the smithsonian in 1984, with first lady nancy reagan declaring him?a national treasur?

"never give up, like the rainbow connection tells us, life is like a movie, write your own ending, keep believing, keep pretending, thats what i did" and just like the frog on the streets says - kindness always- tyler druin 44news - "how it all started was my mom was a waitress, and she would take to work with her everyday at a diner, to keep me occupied she would put paper and pencils in front of me and i would draw" thats cartoonist guy gilchrist - he's been drawing illustrations for jim henson and other well know hollywood writers for decades - "jim wanted a comic