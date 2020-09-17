Hurricane Sally ransacks row of restaurants in Florida and leaves them under water
The aftermath of Hurricane Sally is severe, as the torrential weather ransacked a row of restaurants in Niceville, Florida.
This footage was filmed Wednesday afternoon, Sept.
16 just as the winds and rain were letting up.
The local restaurants in the footage were located near Choctawhatchee Bay and the mouth of Turkey Creek along John Sims Blvd.