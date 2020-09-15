Drew Barrymore has sworn off men

MSN NZ Drew Barrymore's sworn off men https://t.co/ydEIdcVQ2e 3 hours ago
annie Laing RT @ETCanada: "I just can’t fit it in" – @DrewBarrymore
https://t.co/zConOnu13j 5 hours ago
ET Canada "I just can’t fit it in" – @DrewBarrymore
https://t.co/zConOnu13j 5 hours ago
Love run Drew Barrymore's sworn off men https://t.co/Zvx5EII8OW 7 hours ago
9Honey Celebrity "I don't know if I'm willing to open up."
https://t.co/vk5wDoIr05 8 hours ago
La Parrilla es Meatclick RT @ETCanada: It seems that @DrewBarrymore won't be going on '50 First Dates' any time soon
https://t.co/eUtXjLDIIF https://t.co/prhwils57R 9 hours ago
ET Canada It seems that @DrewBarrymore won't be going on '50 First Dates' any time soon
https://t.co/eUtXjLDIIF https://t.co/prhwils57R 9 hours ago
Drew Barrymore mistakenly sent video of herself dressing to young boyDrew Barrymore has recounted a blunder where she mixed up Cameron Diaz's cell phone number with a young boy's and accidentally sent him a video of her getting dressed.
Drew Barrymore struggling with personal demons before talk show launchDrew Barrymore was battling to control her insecurities as she launched her daytime talk show on Monday.
Empire State Building Lights Up In Yellow In Honor Of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Premiere'The Drew Barrymore Show' airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS2.