Allen County coroner identifies girl, 6, killed in crash on Paulding and Hartzell Roads

Allen County identifies girl, 6, killed in crash on Paulding and Hartzell Roads

The family is notified.

A young girl hospitalized after a car crash in fort wayne died today.the coroner's office says 6-year-old "fara har na" died from blunt force injuries as result of the crash.the crash happened monday around seven a-m at the intersection of paulding and hartzell roads.the coroner says har na was a passenger in the car...she was taken to the hospital following the crash, where




