Allen County coroner identifies girl, 6, killed in crash on Paulding and Hartzell Roads
The family is notified.
A young girl hospitalized after a car crash in fort wayne died today.the coroner's office says 6-year-old "fara har na" died from blunt force injuries as result of the crash.the crash happened monday around seven a-m at the intersection of paulding and hartzell roads.the coroner says har na was a passenger in the car...she was taken to the hospital following the crash, where