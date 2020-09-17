Allen County coroner identifies girl, 6, killed in crash on Paulding and Hartzell Roads Video Credit: WFFT - Published 6 minutes ago Allen County identifies girl, 6, killed in crash on Paulding and Hartzell Roads 0

The family is notified. A young girl hospitalized after a car crash in fort wayne died today.the coroner's office says 6-year-old "fara har na" died from blunt force injuries as result of the crash.the crash happened monday around seven a-m at the intersection of paulding and hartzell roads.the coroner says har na was a passenger in the car...she was taken to the hospital following the crash, where





