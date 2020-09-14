COVID restrictions intensify in North East England amid soaring cases

A teacher in Chhattisgarh adopted a unique method to teach his students during the pandemic. Rudra Rana is teaching students by bringing school at their doorsteps. Many students don’t have access to online classes as schools remain shut amid Covid. The teacher straps a blackboard to his bike and travels to hold ‘Mohalla’ classes. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36Published
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases are likely rise in Delhi as testing in the national capital has been increased four times. The health minister added that the number of coronavirus cases is likely to rise for around 10 to 15 days as a result of increased testing. "We have increased Covid-19 testing four times due to which numbers are likely to rise in Delhi, for 10-15 days. This will help in isolating the positive cases and have a positive impact on the national capital," he said. "Delhi reported 4,473 new Covid-19 cases yesterday. Total tests conducted were 62,553 while the positivity rate was 7.15 yesterday. The death rate is 0.7 percent from the last 10 days. The bed availability here is 14,521 out of which 50 percent are occupied. We are also increasing ICU beds. Last week, we had given orders to some big private hospitals to reserve 80 percent of their ICU beds," he added.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:00Published
The North East of England, including Newcastle-upon-Tyne, will be subject to regional lockdown restrictions from midnight tonight in an effort to counter rising coronavirus infections. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Matt Hancock has announced that the adult social care infection control fundwill be extended for six months and receive an extra £540 million. The HealthSecretary was giving a statement in the House of Commons on the Government'sresponse to coronavirus. But testing was the main focus for the shadow healthsecretary.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions in north-east Englandfrom September 18. They will include a ban on residents socialising with otherpeople outside their own households, table service only in bars andrestaurants and the closure of leisure and entertainment venues between 10pmand 5am.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the government's Covid-19 testing infrastructure, claiming the shortfall was down to a surge in demand from people who were misusing the system. Mr Hancock clarified people should only book a coronavirus test if symptomatic or advised by a health professional in order to protect the "record capacity" for the "people who really need it". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was seen arriving at Parliament in London on Thursday (September 17), where he is expected to update MPs on new coronavirus restrictions being imposed in the north-east..