Captain Sir Tom Moore jokes as he launches his autobiography

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walkinglaps of his garden in Bedfordshire , has written a book about his life calledTomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

Labour: Privatised Covid-19 testing shortfall was avoidable Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the decision to privatise the Covid-19 testing and contact tracing infrastructure has been a 'mistake', as it does not maximise pre-existing resources like NHS laboratories and local public health teams. She added that the surge in demand for testing was wholly predictable, particularly as the government made the decision to have schools return and businesses reopen.

The Royal College of GPs said an NHS reminder to offer in-person appointments was "frankly silly".

A&E patients will require appointments through winter Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced plans to protect the NHS through the winter period and Covid-19 pandemic, including requirements for A&E patients to book an appointment first through NHS 111.

Spitfire takes to the skies with thank-you message for NHS A Spitfire has taken to the skies bearing a special message thanking the NHSfor its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Emblazoned with the wordsTHANK U NHS, the aircraft took off from Cumbernauld Airport in NorthLanarkshire on Thursday morning to fly over hospitals around Scotland.

Captain Sir Tom Moore portrait goes on display A portrait of Captain Sir Tom Moore, by artist Alex Chamberlin, is unveiled atthe National Army Museum in Chelsea, west London, to mark the 75th anniversaryof VJ Day.

The 100-year-old veteran is an honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

Sir Tom Moore takes salute from young soldiers Captain Sir Tom Moore watches junior soldiers march in their passing outparade in his capacity as Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College inHarrogate.

Captain Sir Tom Moore has told junior soldiers passing out of their basic training that the “world...