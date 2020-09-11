Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,395 new confirmed cases

Singapore has the lowest coronavirus case fatality count globally, with just 27 deaths among the more than 57,000 people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian island. So why is that the case? Emer McCarthy reports.
The public have continued to struggle to access testing for coronavirus in the UK, as a shortfall in processing infrastructure causes a logjam in laboratories. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases are likely rise in Delhi as testing in the national capital has been increased four times. The health minister added that the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:00Published