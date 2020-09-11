Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,395 new confirmed cases

The Government has said a further 21 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of September 16, bringing the UK total to 41,705.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who attended Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session, on Thursday evening said he has tested positive for the coronavirus..

Union home minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from Covid-19 and was admitted to AIIMS for a complete medical checkup, was discharged on Thursday evening,..

Complaints about access to Covid-19 testing continue The public have continued to struggle to access testing for coronavirus in the UK, as a shortfall in processing infrastructure causes a logjam in laboratories. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Why Singapore's COVID death rate is world's lowest Singapore has the lowest coronavirus case fatality count globally, with just 27 deaths among the more than 57,000 people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian island. So why is that the case? Emer McCarthy reports.

Some countries are beginning to see a drop in new daily cases, but the numbers are rising in others.

Ten new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW from nearly 20,000 tests - more than triple...

Victoria has recorded 37 new coronavirus infections, as daily cases fell for the third straight...