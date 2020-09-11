Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,395 new confirmed cases

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,395 new confirmed cases

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,395 new confirmed cases

The Government has said a further 21 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of September 16, bringing the UK total to 41,705.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Why Singapore's COVID death rate is world's lowest [Video]

Why Singapore's COVID death rate is world's lowest

Singapore has the lowest coronavirus case fatality count globally, with just 27 deaths among the more than 57,000 people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian island. So why is that the case? Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published
Complaints about access to Covid-19 testing continue [Video]

Complaints about access to Covid-19 testing continue

The public have continued to struggle to access testing for coronavirus in the UK, as a shortfall in processing infrastructure causes a logjam in laboratories. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:09Published

Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

 Union home minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from Covid-19 and was admitted to AIIMS for a complete medical checkup, was discharged on Thursday evening,..
IndiaTimes

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe attends Parliament Session then tests COVID positive

 BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who attended Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session, on Thursday evening said he has tested positive for the coronavirus..
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 37 new cases and six deaths

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 37 new cases and six deaths Victoria has recorded 37 new coronavirus infections, as daily cases fell for the third straight...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.com


NSW records 10 new coronavirus cases as testing rates improve

Ten new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW from nearly 20,000 tests - more than triple...
SBS - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comNew Zealand Herald


Coronavirus: What are the numbers out of Latin America?

Some countries are beginning to see a drop in new daily cases, but the numbers are rising in others.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Number of people filing for unemployment slightly decreases [Video]

Number of people filing for unemployment slightly decreases

Last week, 860,000 Americans filed for unemployment. That's according to new numbers released from the US department of labor just minutes ago.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:12Published
Why are Covid cases rising in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain answers [Video]

Why are Covid cases rising in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain answers

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases are likely rise in Delhi as testing in the national capital has been increased four times. The health minister added that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:00Published
Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 587 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 13 – the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published