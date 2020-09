'Spurs pushing Rose towards Genoa move' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:26s - Published 49 seconds ago 'Spurs pushing Rose towards Genoa move' Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides the latest updates on Tottenham's left-back situation, including Danny Rose's potential departure. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this