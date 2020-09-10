Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Rainy Day in New York with Selena Gomez - Official Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:39s - Published
A Rainy Day in New York with Selena Gomez - Official Trailer

A Rainy Day in New York with Selena Gomez - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the romantic comedy movie A Rainy Day in New York, directed by Woody Allen.

It stars Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Diego Luna, Liev Schreiber, Kelly Rohrbach, Annaleigh Ashford and Rebecca Hall.

A Rainy Day in New York Release Date: October 9, 2020 Are you excited for A Rainy Day in New York?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NeonEilishghost

Cancel 2020 We need to have a conversation about the incredible bias stan twitter had with Wood Allen’s A Rainy Day In New York… https://t.co/8flPMdgwGg 22 hours ago

BubbleG95458463

Bubble Gum @FilmUpdates 'A Rainy Day in New York' bland,with a few solid laughs,mostly thanks to Selena Gomez,who overcomes h… https://t.co/StajpyjKXh 1 day ago

betrayedbywomen

thin ♂ neets should be asked out by ♀ gymrat CEOs @toomuchistrue i love him, he made movie called rainy day in new york with selena gomez and timothee chalamet with… https://t.co/aHCKf2LHev 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Weathering With You movie [Video]

Weathering With You movie

Weathering With You movie trailer HD (Official English Dub Trailer, GKIDS) - Plot synopsis: GKIDS proudly presents the highly-anticipated new film from director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:55Published
Experts Urge Family To Be Cautious, Aware Of COVID-19 Concerns On National Grandparents Day [Video]

Experts Urge Family To Be Cautious, Aware Of COVID-19 Concerns On National Grandparents Day

Sunday is National Grandparents Day, normally a time for happy gatherings, but during the pandemic, experts say many of those visits should be put on hold; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published
Siempre Luis Movie [Video]

Siempre Luis Movie

Siempre, Luis Movie (2020): Official Trailer | HBO - Plot synopsis: ‌It's time to tell his story. When Luis A. Miranda Jr. left Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s, he had big dreams, but..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:56Published