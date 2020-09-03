Air bridges: Slovenia added to England's quarantine list

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals fromSlovenia will have to quarantine for 14 days.


Melania Trump: New metal statue unveiled in Slovenia

 A new bronze statue takes the place of the former wooden one, which was set on fire last year.
Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled in Slovenia

 A bronze statue representing US First Lady Melania Trump was on Tuesday unveiled in her native Slovenia to replace a wooden one that was set on fire in July...
Give This Woman A Hand For Her Spectacular, Epic Fail At Insurance Fraud [Video]

A Slovenian woman's scheme for collecting a $1.2 million insurance payout has backfired horribly. According to Newser, 22-year-old Julija Adlesic showed up at a local hospital last year, claiming she'd cut off her hand while she was cutting tree branches. But according to Newser, she didn't bring the hand along to the hospital with her, in an apparent attempt to keep doctors from being able to reattach it.

Woman Sentenced to Prison for Cutting Off Hand for Insurance Money

 A woman went to unbelievable lengths to get a big payday -- she cut off her hand -- and now she'll have 2 years to reflect in prison. Julija Adlesic, a citizen..
