Air bridges: Slovenia added to England's quarantine list

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals fromSlovenia will have to quarantine for 14 days.

A woman went to unbelievable lengths to get a big payday -- she cut off her hand -- and now she'll have 2 years to reflect in prison. Julija Adlesic, a citizen..

Give This Woman A Hand For Her Spectacular, Epic Fail At Insurance Fraud A Slovenian woman's scheme for collecting a $1.2 million insurance payout has backfired horribly. According to Newser, 22-year-old Julija Adlesic showed up at a local hospital last year, claiming she'd cut off her hand while she was cutting tree branches. But according to Newser, she didn't bring the hand along to the hospital with her, in an apparent attempt to keep doctors from being able to reattach it.

A bronze statue representing US First Lady Melania Trump was on Tuesday unveiled in her native Slovenia to replace a wooden one that was set on fire in July...

A new bronze statue takes the place of the former wooden one, which was set on fire last year.