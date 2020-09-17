Positive COVID-19 case at West Canada Valley

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 days ago

West Canada Valley Central School district has confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus since the start of the school year.

Was notified by the herkimer county health department.

All elementary students in pre-k through sixth grade will move to remote instruction tomorrow, and will return to in-person learning on monday.

The district says it will disinfect the building this weekend.

Middle and high school students will not be affected.

