west canada valley covid

The west canada valley school district has its first confirmed covid case.

They learned of it this morning.

It's the first case in a herkimer county school district since school resumed, only days ago.

The first covid case in a school district in oneida and herkimer counties since school started back up ....was here, at west canada valley elementary school, in herkimer county.

The district learned of the case this morning.

Now, most of what happens is in the county health department's hands.... .

None 3:51 "we provide the tracing information to the department of health.

They contact the families who are directly potentially exposed to that and then they could potentially be quarantined, precautionary quarantine, i should use that term, for 14 days outside the building" stand up 12:06 :the case was at west canada valley elementary school.

Unlike the elementary school, the high school will be open tomorrow" but the elementary is closed for some deep cleaning over the next three days.

As far as whether the superintendent is confident this will be contained.... 5:52 "we've done everything we wanted to do in our plan here.

We have our rooms cohorted, our rooms isolated.

We have our spacing of six feet apart, kids are wearing masks all day long, there's not a lot of interraction so we're trying to limit that tracing throughout the building.

So i'm confident that we put in as many safety measures as possible.

Certainly i couldn't go with how far this will go or if it will expand beyond this" the district is doing a hybrid back to school; high school every other day in person; elementary school, in school, every day.

