Lori Loughlin To Serve Sentence At Victorville Federal Prison Camp

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:31s
Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will serve his sentence at a men's prison in Lompoc.

Suzanne Marques reports.


Convicted Fraudster Lori Loughlin To Serve Time In Same Prison As ‘Dance Moms’ Star

Convicted fraudster and Full House actress Lori Loughlin will be serving her two-month prison...
OK! Magazine


MrCornCorn

Lori Loughlin has received permission from a federal judge to serve her prison sentence at a facility of her choice.

lauren_808

White privilege is a thing. If you don't believe so look at Lori Loughlin. This lady was given a TWO MONTH SENTENCE.

llp611

Lynne Parker RT @_SemaHernandez_: I'm going to remember this if I have to serve a prison sentence. https://t.co/ZZtFYYLGa5 4 minutes ago

dinochar_

char 🦖 RT @TheRealLadyA: Privilege and Big money at work. Meanwhile BIPOC celebrity's are incarcerated and I have never heard of them getting to… 6 minutes ago


Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to prison in college admissions scandal [Video]

Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to prison in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli hear their fate when they are sentenced under the terms of their separate plea deals.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment Duration: 00:30
Lori Loughlin's Sentencing Puts Her Kids On Edge [Video]

Lori Loughlin's Sentencing Puts Her Kids On Edge

Last year year Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were charged in the college admissions cheating scandal for paying $500,000. Now, ELLE reports that they each face jail time in the case. Mossimo..

Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45
Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison for college admissions scandal [Video]

Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison for college admissions scandal

The 'Full House' star was sentenced Friday and must self-surrender within the next 90 days.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55