SpaceX launch scheduled for Thursday afternoon Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:24s - Published 6 minutes ago SpaceX launch scheduled for Thursday afternoon SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday at 2:17 p.m. From Kennedy Space Center. 0

Tweets about this Comfortdoll2 RT @FCN2go: UPDATE: Thursday planned launch has been scrubbed due to weather. Another launch attempt is scheduled for Friday. https://t.co/… 2 hours ago First Coast News UPDATE: Thursday planned launch has been scrubbed due to weather. Another launch attempt is scheduled for Friday. https://t.co/YjZhdPUoGz 2 hours ago Blijf in uw slot RT @fox35orlando: LAUNCH SCRUBBED: SpaceX scrubbed Thursday's attempt to launch another round of Starlink satellites but they will again on… 2 hours ago FOX 35 Orlando LAUNCH SCRUBBED: SpaceX scrubbed Thursday's attempt to launch another round of Starlink satellites but they will ag… https://t.co/BBh37Tg7fu 2 hours ago Roy E SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch: Liftoff scheduled for 2:19 p.m. EDT (Thursday Sep 17) with 60 Starlink satellites.… https://t.co/zHCPDC0aCI 8 hours ago Tony Gannon RT @SpaceFlorida: The next launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Spaceport is scheduled for Thursday! 🚀 https://t.co/xtaaNMlr3q 3 days ago Space Florida The next launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Spaceport is scheduled for Thursday! 🚀 https://t.co/xtaaNMlr3q 3 days ago Nathan Launch Alert!! We have another @SpaceX Starlink launch coming up! Liftoff is currently scheduled for Thursday, Sept… https://t.co/VPjes3rpRZ 3 days ago

