Emmanuel Acho: LeBron is 'thrilled' he'll be facing the Nuggets instead of Clippers | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Tristan Thompson joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if LeBron James is happy he'll be facing the Denver Nuggets instead of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hear why Acho thinks LeBron is 'thrilled' about the new matchup.