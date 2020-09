Gerrard: We never got out of first gear Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 minutes ago Gerrard: We never got out of first gear Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reflects on their performance after a 5-0 thrashing of Lincoln Red Imps in the Europa League second qualifying round 0

