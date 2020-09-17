4-County Help

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

Crews from Four County Electric Power Association left this morning.

Help is on the way.

These guys are headed to florida to the escambia river cooperative in florida.

That is due north of pensacola and pensacola beach.

This 4 county team includes 13 men, three bucket trucks, two digger derrick trucks and two crew trucks.

Four county is part of an agreement to provide help to sister cooperatives in times of crisis.

Crew leader tommy reed says they are following the path of hurricane sally and stand ready to help.

We expect to see a lot of downed trees, most likely a lot of flooding in low lying areas.

And lots of power lines down.

Probably a lot of people's service disrupted to their house.

You know, probably a lot of house damage and road damage.

At least 80 percent of the escambia service area is without power.

That adds up to more than 11,000 cooperative members four county will be on