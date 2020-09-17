Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

4-County Help

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
4-County Help
Crews from Four County Electric Power Association left this morning.

Help is on the way.

Crews from four county electric power association left this morning.

These guys are headed to florida to the escambia river cooperative in florida.

That is due north of pensacola and pensacola beach.

This 4 county team includes 13 men, three bucket trucks, two digger derrick trucks and two crew trucks.

Four county is part of an agreement to provide help to sister cooperatives in times of crisis.

Crew leader tommy reed says they are following the path of hurricane sally and stand ready to help.

We expect to see a lot of downed trees, most likely a lot of flooding in low lying areas.

And lots of power lines down.

Probably a lot of people's service disrupted to their house.

You know, probably a lot of house damage and road damage.

At least 80 percent of the escambia service area is without power.

That adds up to more than 11,000 cooperative members four county will be on




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez Signs Amendments Opening Entertainment Venues And Allowing For Limited Competitive Sports

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed amendments to emergency...
cbs4.com - Published

Hurricane Sally Landfalls in Alabama, Brings Flooding and Heavy Downpour

Hurricane Sally Landfalls in Alabama, Brings Flooding and Heavy Downpour At 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, a warning has been sent out for a possible storm surge between the...
HNGN - Published

Pr. George's allows more businesses to reopen; Latest unemployment numbers

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks on Wednesday said her suburban Maryland county...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

DemandDanielAZ

Daniel McCarthy for US Senate Wouldn't right now be the PERFECT time for @realDonaldTrump to endorse Jerry Sheridan for Maricopa County Sheriff?… https://t.co/zrliY064Wd 37 seconds ago

StevenJayWright

Steven Wright 🇺🇸 RT @TrueTheVote: True the Vote needs YOUR HELP to ensure the voice of the MILITARY VOTE comes through loud and clear! 🇺🇸 👉 Visit https://t… 1 minute ago

krgraziano

Kristin Graziano When left to their own devices, the current administration at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office has proven tha… https://t.co/DqovbBMLb5 1 minute ago

jcurry68

James C RT @JimBelushi: Join me and our farm in donating to support our community. We have never seen such resilience, we have never seen such cour… 2 minutes ago

EmilyWhitney

Emily Whitney, PhD, MCHES RT @jody_early: My friend’s 14 yr old daughter has been missing since Sept.12th. They suspect kidnapping, and she now may be out of state.… 4 minutes ago

LorenzoForTexas

Lorenzo Sanchez for Texas HD 67 RT @TexasHDCC: @LorenzoForTexas is running to deliver for residents of Collin County, TX. He and others running to #FlipTheHouse in TX, A… 4 minutes ago

Daniella4Change

Daniella Pierre ✊🏿 @dianeyentel @doug_hanks @ItsLisaRice Thanks for replying, Diane. There was an update to original post re:… https://t.co/GDCrZB8tRh 5 minutes ago

jackiemmerrill

Jackie Merrill We have only 47 days left, Orange County. 🍊🍊 Sign up today to help us turn out and turn up for @katieporteroc. https://t.co/QvQW8JBX4U 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Air crews race to battle rapidly growing Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County, causing further evacuations [Video]

Air crews race to battle rapidly growing Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County, causing further evacuations

This is the harrowing footage of aircrews racing to attack the out of control Bobcat fire in Los Angeles County on September 17.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Report details what happened during inmate's alleged killing of Wayne County Sheriff's corporal [Video]

Report details what happened during inmate's alleged killing of Wayne County Sheriff's corporal

7 Action News has obtained a report that details what happened inside the Wayne County Jail when an inmate allegedly killed a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:26Published
Superintendent Of Mount Pleasant Schools Says Controversial George Floyd Cartoon Shouldn't Have Been Used In Class [Video]

Superintendent Of Mount Pleasant Schools Says Controversial George Floyd Cartoon Shouldn't Have Been Used In Class

Some students and their parents complained the cartoon unfairly linked police to slavery and the KKK.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published