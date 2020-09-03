Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:18s - Published 1 day ago

"I would very happy to know who won Pennsylvania by Thanksgiving," a consultant says.

Why the nation may be waiting on Pennsylvania on Election Night

STATE, BECAUSE OFTHE PRESIDENTIALELECTION, WILL BEWATCHING OTHERSTATES RESULTS ASWELL.OUR JOE ST.GEORGE RECENTLYTRAVELED TOPENNSYLVANIA TOEXPLAIN WHYRESULTS THERE WILLLIKELY BE DELAYEDAND WHAT ELECTIONOFFICIALS ARE DOINGTO TRY AND SPEED UPTHE RESULTS.oe St.

[email protected] nat ofbells Philadelphia, a townthat knows somethingabout democracy.

TheDeclaration ofIndependence wassigned here inIndependence Hall.

Butthis election season.Don't expect results tomove as quick 3.

23.

09we all serve the last 20president of the unitedstates As the workers atPat's quick nat ofcheesesteak makingfamous cheese steaks.wiz wit onions JoeCorrigan is a politicalconsultant in town andsays Pennsylvania isuniquely situated to havea long election night.

3.09 we are seeing about10-15,000 mail in ballotsrequested a day Corrigansays the race here will beclose.

Millions will vote bymail for the first time.Ballots can't start beingopened until election day.And the PA SupremeCourt just ruled.

Ballotscan arrive by 5PM theFriday after the electionand still count.

3:104Pennsylvania lawprohibits county boardsof elections fromcounting any absenteeballots or mail in ballotsuntil 8pm on election daywhen polls close Apartfrom that big issue.Political insiders sayPennsylvania is alsousing relatively newvoting machines whichcould create problems ina presidential election.3.11.47 I would veryhappy to know who wonPennsylvania bythanksgiving The goodnews for the country iselection officials hereknow they haveproblems and are tryingto fix them.

If you take aquick drive out to thesuburb of bucks county.3.35.44 this is a mailsorter You find electionscommissioner BobHarvie His team isworking to build thismachine.

Nicknamed thedragon.

Capable ofsorting and openingaround 24 thousandballots per hour... 3.39.57the thing that slows usdown the most is actuallythe fact you have to opentwo envelopes BucksCounty, which was onlydecided by votes 4 yearsago , is also staffing upmeanwhile lobbying isunderway to try andchange state laws to getresults sooner.

3.43.34we are already planningto have 24 hour shifts Soremember.

This electionnight even if you don'tlive in Pennsylvania youmay be waiting on thisstate.

So grab yourtakeout in advance.

