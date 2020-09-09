Hotels juggling Holiday Farm Fire evacuees, UO families

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 weeks ago

Many area hotels are likely nearing capacity as they juggle evacuees and families helping their students move into the dorms.

Hotels in eugene are juggling evacuees, first*responders* insurance agents and families here for the university of oregon move in weekend -- which managers say is a complicated process.

'mare-i-tay hotels' manages 6 eugene- springfield locations and says it's been able to accommodate everyone so far.

They expect that most hotels across the area may be nearing capacity... but there should be enough room for everyone the pandemic slashed the amount of guests for a while-- but the wildfires prompted a sudden rush of guests.

And as evacuation levels shift, the amount of rooms available are constantly changing.

Everyone in the community is comitted to taking care of each other.

Sometimes that process is messy and not perfect, but we are all trying.

Just to be patient and know that there are enough resources and support and people working hard to make this work.

Hotel brands have pre-existing agreements with disaster relief organizations for situations like this.

