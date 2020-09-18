HS G SOC: Memorial's Big Second Half Helps Tigers Beat Reitz

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 10 minutes ago

The pitch..

Memorial is ranked 6th in the 3a class..

The tigers battling 17th ranked reitz.

It's tied at zeroes to start the second..

But the tigers came out ready to go.

Great ball movement as ella hamner is able to put one away..

Memorial strikes first..

And they weren't done.

77 seconds later..

Iu commit kennedy neighbors dishes to jacqueline brasseale..

Memorial goes up 2 - nil..

And then three minutes later..

They add on some more insurance.

Ryleigh anslinger making moves in a phone booth as she buries one with her left.

Memorial wins 5 - 1..

The tigers remain undefeated in conference play.