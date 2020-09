Former Girlfriend Says She Was Held Hostage By Melvin Martin Jr. Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:17s - Published 3 minutes ago Former Girlfriend Says She Was Held Hostage By Melvin Martin Jr. Melvin Martin Jr. is suspected of murdering his girlfriend and hauling her body parts to the Chicago suburbs in a suitcase, and on Thursday, another former girlfriend said she was once held hostage by him. 0

Police say Melvin Martin Jr. killed his girlfriend in Louisville, and parts of her body came to Illinois with him while he left another part in Kentucky. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:51 Published 1 day ago