Furious customer 'rams grocery shop in his car after parcel went missing'

A furious customer allegedly rammed his car into a grocery store after an argument with the manager over a missing parcel.

Hwang Mo, 39, was reportedly angry after using the shop to send a parcel which disappeared in the post.

He returned to the convenience store in Gyeonggi-do province, South Korea and began arguing with the owner on September 15 .

However, when the complaint was not solved he allegedly stormed out, jumped into his car and ploughed through the entrance.

Hwang Mo allegedly rammed the black saloon back-and-forth as the terrified owner and two staff fled in panic.

They were not injured.

Footage of the aftermath shows how the glass shopfront was shattered and food was scattered on the ground from the broken shelves.

Police officers in the city of Pyeongtaek arrived and fired blank rounds before they detained Hwang.

He was reportedly arrested and taken to the station to be questioned on suspicion of damaging a business.

The Pyeongtaek Police Station said Hwang Mo was arrested and accused of deliberately driving his car into the convenience store in the Dogok-ri district at around 6pm local time.

A spokesman told local media: ''Hwang Mo repeatedly drove his car back and forth in the convenience store without leaving the vehicle.

He did not leave the vehicle even when police officers arrived.''