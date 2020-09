Florida park covered in debris Storm Sally moves north Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Florida park covered in debris Storm Sally moves north Footage shows the damage caused by Hurricane Sally in Navarre Park, Florida, on Thursday evening (September 17). Residents said the park had now been closed indefinitely due to the damage. 0

