Ashley Tisdale announces pregnancy

There has been an increase in patients seeking removal of their breast implants as of late, as New York City-based plastic surgeon Norman Rowe has previously shared with Allure. One of these patients includes Chrissy Teigen, who posted scars from her surgery on Instagram in late July. Now, Ashley Tisdale has shared with her fans that she has also undergone breast-implant removal surgery. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970 Ashley Tisdale had breast implants removed as part of mental health journey



High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale had her breast implants removed as part of a journey towards self-acceptance. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on January 1, 1970 The Phineas And Ferb Movie To Debut On Disney Plus In August



Phineas and Ferb, the beloved Disney cartoon has been off the air for a solid five years now. Now the duo and all their sidekicks are returning to a TV screen near you. According to Gizmodo, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe will soon make its debut on Disney Plus. The movie features stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb, on a quest to save their sister from aliens. The movie features an impressive voice cast, including Ashley Tisdale and Olivia Olson alongside Wayne Brady. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970