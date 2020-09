Trial moved for Missouri man charged in brothers' deaths Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:41s - Published 29 seconds ago Trial moved for Missouri man charged in brothers' deaths 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GETTING STRONGER EVERY DAY.WE’RE HAPPY TO HEAR IT NEW THISMORNING A TRIAL OF A MISSOURIMAN ACCUSED OF KILLING TWO,WISCONSIN BROTHERS IN JULY OF2019 IS BEING MOVED BECAUSE OFEXTENSIVE PRETRIAL PUBLICITY.NOW COURT RECORDS SHOW THEGARLAND NELSON’S TRIAL WILL NOWBE IN JOHNSON COUNTY, MISSOURIINSTEAD OF CALDWELL COUNTY WHERETHE CRIME HAPPENED NELSON ISFACING THE DEATH PENALTY FORALLEGEDLY KILLING 24 YEAR OLDJUSTIN DIMA AND 35 YEAR OLD NICKDIMA.THEY WERE LAST SEEN VISITINGNELSON’S FARM IN BRAEMAR TOCOLLECT A 250 THOUSAND DOLLARDEBT TIED TO A CATTLE DEALOFFICIALS LATER FOUND THEIRBURNED REMAINS IN MISSOURI ANDNEBRASKA NELSON, HAS PLEAD NOT





